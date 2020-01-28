WATCH IT: Israeli Reporter Makes Kiddush Hashem in the White House





Michael Shemesh, the Israeli political correspondent for Kan News Agency, made a Kiddush Hashem on a live broadcast after his Yarmulka blew off in front of the White House while he was giving a report.

The incident took place while Shemesh was delivering a live broadcast about the Deal of the Century. Shemesh was surprised when, in the middle of the live interview, a strong gust of wind picked his Yarmulka up off of his head and flung it a few dozen feet away.

Shemesh immediately put his hand on his head until he finished his report and then ran to pick up his Yarmulka and place it back on his head where it came from.

