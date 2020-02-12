Rabbi Berland To Undergo Bypass While In Police Custody





Just three days after his arrest, the head of the Shuvu Banim Cult, Rabbi Eliezer Berland, was set to undergo bypass surgery today in the hospital.

A few days prior to his recent arrest, Berland underwent a series of tests at Shaare Zedek in Yerushalayim, and according to those close to him, he will be undergoing bypass surgery on Wednesday.

Berland was remanded into police custody until Thursday by a Jerusalem court. Police, however, will request an extension due to the extraordinary circumstances of the situation and the fact that they were not able to properly investigate Berland due to his hospital stay.

