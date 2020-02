A non-Jewish man fighting leukemia finally met the stranger – a Frum man from Lakewood New Jersey – who donated bone marrow to help save his life.

The two men had the chance to meet for the first time at a bone marrow gala on Thursday night.

Bone marrow recipient Scott Novorr said he owes his life to Binyomin Gewirtz.

