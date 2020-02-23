The Power of the Prayers: Your Yeshuah is at Hand

Sponsored Content





There’s the story of nightmarish turmoil.

The high-risk doctor sat with the hopeful young couple in his office. His face was drawn.

“We don’t know if the baby will make it,” he said grimly, and all their hopes and dreams come crashing down.

The ending, though, was miraculous. And wondrous. And joyful.

“It’s a healthy little boy!”

The doctor’s exuberant words were the happiest they’d ever heard. It was like waking up from a nightmare and realizing that life was a dream. It was an ending of unbelievable miracles.

ENTER THE AUCTION HERE

• • • • •

Then there’s a story of frightening uncertainty.

He was always a quiet baby. He didn’t cry. But he didn’t smile much, either. Each time he turned away a hug, Rochel’s heart clenched in dread. Sleepless nights passed as she waited in terror for the meeting with the diagnostician.

The diagnostician met Rochel with a broad smile. “You have absolutely nothing to worry about. Your child will outgrow this.”

A heavy cloud lifted off of her. Finally, she felt light, an ending of incredible yeshuah.

• • • • •



And there’s a story of torturous waiting.

It had been years since a name came up, years full of dashed hopes, of awkward soon-by-yous and forced smiles that barely hid the pain, and finally, terrible silence. Now, a new possibility came up, but the wistful hope was replaced by skepticism.

“Mazel tov!” The family’s happiness was palpable to all who joined the simcha. It had been years, and at the same time, it had all come about so suddenly.

• • • • •

ENTER THE AUCTION HERE

February 24, 2020.

It’s a day on which tefillos will break through to the Kisei Hakavod.

When tzedakah will cross oceans and mend hearts.

It will all be happening on The Day.

Kollel Shomrei Hachomos will make it happen.

It’s your chance, your opportunity to tap into something extraordinarily special.

Don’t miss it.

ENTER THE AUCTION HERE







