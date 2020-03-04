DEVELOPING IN BALTIMORE: Bnos Yisroel School Takes Precautions, Sends Home 3 Students After Indirect Contact





The Bnos Yisroel Girls School in Baltimore is taking precautions on Wednesday afternoon, following a possible coronavirus contact.

The school sent out the following email to the parent body of the school:

“Dear Parents and Staff: We have been made aware of possible indirect contact between three of our students (sisters) and someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus in New York. We have been in touch with the Baltimore City Health Department, the CDC, the Department of Health and Local Rabbanim. Per their recommendations, the three students were sent home earlier today. We are formulating a plan of action and will communicate it in writing later tonight. We are currently in the process of disinfecting the school as a precautionary measure.”

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







