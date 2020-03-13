TRUMP TO DECLARE NATIONAL EMERGENCY





President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency on Friday over the coronavirus outbreak, invoking the Stafford Act to open the door to more federal aid for states and municipalities, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Trump is under increasing pressure to act as governors and mayors nationwide step up actions to mitigate the spread, closing schools and canceling public events. The president said he will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. in Washington.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for coronavirus, his son Eduardo told Fox News, contradicting earlier reports that the South American leader had tested positive.

Reports out of Brazil had initially indicated Bolsonaro had tested positive, and his son appeared to confirm this to Fox News earlier Friday, adding that further testing was being done to confirm the diagnosis and the second set of testing was expected later in the day.

However, in a subsequent appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” Eduardo denied his father had ever tested positive.

