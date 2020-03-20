Hagaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch: It’s Pikuah Nefesh – Stay Away From One Another!





Rosh Yeshiva and the Av Beis Din of the Eidah Chareidis, Hagaon HaRav Moshe Sternbuch announced on Thursday that it is a matter of Pikuah Nefesh, and people must distance themselves from others. “It is Pikuach Nefesh, one must listen to the instructions of their doctors. If Chas Vesholom people don’t listen now, there is a serious worry that the doctors will no longer be able to save anyone. Torah learning should be done only in small groups inside people’s homes and while people are sitting far away from one another.”

HaRav Shternbuch also instructed that all Shuls and Yeshivos be closed, as well as minyanim that take place in bomb shelters or basements or any other place that isn’t ventilated well.

Earlier in the week, members of the Eidah Charedis gathered in Rav Sternbuch’s home to discuss what to do with the yeshivos in light of the new instructions from the Health Ministry. During that meeting, the decision was given that the Yeshivos would continue with learning Torah. Today that decision was reversed and it was decided that all institutions will be closed until further notice.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








