Military Police Attempt To Arrest Avreich In Petach Tikvah

The military police attempted to arrest another ben yeshiva overnight Sunday, at 3:15 in the morning.

Three military police officers, in civilian clothes, banged on the door of a Chareidi home in the Ganei Hadar neighborhood of Petah Tikva, seeking to arrest a 22-year-old avreich who recently got married.

“They furiously banged on the door,” the father told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “Through the peephole, we saw three men dressed in civilian clothing demanding to open the door, claiming they have a warrant. I asked them to show me the warrant. They refused. I asked them to identify themselves—they refused that too. They told me: ‘Open the door, and then you’ll see the warrant.’ At that moment, I was convinced they were criminals. Who knocks like that in the middle of the night, almost tearing the door off?”

He said that when he made it clear that his son does not live at home, the officers demanded to be let in to search the home. He refused, and the officers argued with him for many minutes. Eventually, the three left and walked down to the street and waited there.

Meanwhile, the parents called the Ezram U’Magenim organization. Within a short time, Chareidi men arrived at the scene, who began a noisy protest under the house. Faced with the growing pressure, the three officers—who sought to hide their identity behind civilian clothes—left the scene.

The parents said that over the past few days, they’ve received mysterious phone calls from every possible number. “Everyone is looking for our son, but he no longer lives here since he got married. He’s a young avreich who is entirely immersed in Torah—he completed Shas. This is unbelievable persecution, reminiscent of the darkest days. They even called us claiming they have a ‘package’ to deliver to him. Who uses such methods? It’s absurd.”

The mother says that the panic in the house reached its peak when her husband suddenly felt a sharp pain in his chest. “My husband recently underwent bypass surgery; his heart is weak. The moment the officers shouted and knocked forcefully, I was afraid he was having a heart attack. It was frightening.”

The father added that although the family knew that this day would come, the incident shook them. “We prepared ourselves, but when it really happens, there is no way to remain indifferent. The knocks, the shouts, and the surprise—all together created enormous panic. We pray that these days will pass quickly and that the status of bnei yeshivos will be settled once and for all.”

