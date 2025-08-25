Afraid Of Criticism? IDF Suspends Military Rabbi From Reserves For Remarks Against Military Advocate General

The IDF has decided to suspend Rabbi Aviad Gadot, the head of the Torat Lechima organization, from reserve duty after he published a statement against Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, Army Radio reporter Doron Kadosh reported.

It should be noted that many soldiers and organizations have accused Tomer-Yerushalmi of placing IDF soldiers in danger by imposing multiple legal restraints on their actions against terrorists.

According to the report, the decision was made following a statement published on the organization’s Twitter account in June against Tomer-Yerushalmi.

“What do you think about a foot patrol for the Military Advocate General through the Old City of Shechem during high friction with the city’s terror population before she distributes orders to soldiers in the Shomron?” the statement said.

Following an inquiry from Army Radio in recent weeks, IDF Chief Rabbi Brig.-Gen. Eyal Karim reviewed Gadot’s status, which showed that he wasn’t serving as a military rabbi in a unit but rather holding a rear-position role at the Military Rabbinate Headquarters.

After an examination, it was decided that Gadot would be suspended from reserve duty. The IDF will later consider whether to terminate his service completely.

An IDF spokesperson stated, “The IDF includes citizens from all sectors and viewpoints, while maintaining IDF orders and values. The IDF condemns such statements directed against commanders and soldiers.”

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi expressed support for Rabbi Gadot, writing, “If indeed the Military Advocate General did not go out to the field before deciding to impose restrictive orders on our soldiers, that is very serious in my view. This should be basic training for legal officials involved in issuing orders to IDF soldiers. I do not understand the IDF spokesperson’s condemnation. I did not hear any condemnation from the IDF spokesperson against the leaking of the false and inciting video from Sde Teiman.”

Gadot responded on his X account, stating, “Hello Doron Kadosh. I understand your efforts as part of your role in the Kaplan protest after you encouraged refusal [to serve] while earning a salary from the defense budget. My response:

A. You are welcome to serve in the IDF in general and in the reserves in particular. We are short on people.

B. Your claim is unknown to me and to my commanders.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)