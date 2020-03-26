TEHILLIM – Zenta Rov, Brother of Satmar Rebbes In Critical Condition From COVID-19





A brother of the Admorim of Satmar, HaRav Lipa Teitelbaum, the Zenta Rov, is in critical condition from COVID-19. The Rov began showing symptoms earlier this week, and is now on a respirator in critical condition.

The Rov is a brother to Rav Aharon Teitelbaum, the Satmar rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, and a brother to Rav Zalman leib Teitelbaum, the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg.

Please say tehillim for Chananya Yom Tov ben Pesel Leah.

Additionally, please see the YWN Tehillim list for people suffering from COVID-19 that are in serious condition. Sadly, the list is rapidly growing. Please continue to Daven for them. The list can be accessed here.

