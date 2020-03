The FBI was at a home on 55th Street near New Utrecht Avenue in Boro Park on Monday afternoon.

Sources tell YWN that this may have involved price gouging on medical equipment, or involving the the hoarding of masks or something related to that.

An arrest was made.

Further information will be published when it becomes available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)