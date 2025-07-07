Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: R’ Berel Broyde Z”L Niftar After Being Struck By Vehicle On Way Home From Maariv


Tragedy struck Flatbush on Monday night when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and East 5th Street. The victim, identified as 70-year-old R’ Berel Broyde z”l, was walking home from Maariv when the accident occurred — just a block away from his residence.

Emergency responders from Boro Park Hatzolah quickly arrived at the scene and began life-saving measures. R’ Berel was transported in serious condition to Maimonides Medical Center, but despite all efforts, he was tragically niftar a short time later.

The exact circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the NYPD.

R’ Berel Broyde was known in his kehilla as a sincere and devoted Yid, deeply committed to Torah and avodas hashem. His sudden petirah has left his family, friends, and neighbors devastated.

Chesed Shel Emes and Misaskim are currently at the scene of the tragedy to ensure kavod hameis.

Levaya details will be announced once finalized.

Baruch Dayan Ha-Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



