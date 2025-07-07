TRAGEDY: 5 Soldiers from Netzach Yehuda Battalion Killed in Gaza – 2 More Seriously Wounded

Five soldiers from the IDF’s Netzach Yehuda Battalion (97), Kfir Brigade, were killed in a devastating incident in Gaza. The IDF has officially released the names of two of the fallen; the names of the other three will be published once cleared for release.

The fallen soldiers are:

– Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, 20, from Jerusalem

– Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, 20, from Jerusalem

The tragic event also left two additional soldiers from the same battalion seriously wounded. They were transported to the hospital for emergency care, and their families have been notified.

This marks one of the deadliest single incidents for the Netzach Yehuda Battalion since the beginning of the war. Please continue to daven for the full recovery of the wounded and for strength and comfort for the grieving families.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes…