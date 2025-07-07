Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY: 5 Soldiers from Netzach Yehuda Battalion Killed in Gaza – 2 More Seriously Wounded


Five soldiers from the IDF’s Netzach Yehuda Battalion (97), Kfir Brigade, were killed in a devastating incident in Gaza. The IDF has officially released the names of two of the fallen; the names of the other three will be published once cleared for release.

The fallen soldiers are:

– Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, 20, from Jerusalem

– Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, 20, from Jerusalem

The tragic event also left two additional soldiers from the same battalion seriously wounded. They were transported to the hospital for emergency care, and their families have been notified.

This marks one of the deadliest single incidents for the Netzach Yehuda Battalion since the beginning of the war. Please continue to daven for the full recovery of the wounded and for strength and comfort for the grieving families.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes…



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

“Death to America” Gets a Rebrand in Tucker Qatarlson’s Fawning Interview With Iranian President Pezeshkian

TEHILLIM: Man Critically Injured in Elevator Accident at Hatzlacha Grocery in Spring Valley

GAZA: Multiple IDF Soldiers Killed in Coordinated Hamas Ambush, Numerous Others Wounded

LAKEWOOD: Judge Orders Release Of BMG Yungerman R’ Binyomin Kubani

Tel Aviv Resident Arrested For Allegedly Spying For Iran

Iran War Accelerates Efforts To Move IDF Bases Away From Urban Areas

Israel Grapples With Agonizing Decisions Over Which Hostages to Prioritize as Ceasefire Deal Nears

WATCH IT: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Slammed for Sharing “Sick” Chanukah Video

BD”E: Petirah Of R’ Yisrael Hersh Eidelman Z”L, Longtime Executive Director At MTJ

“LIKE BLAMING JEWS FOR HITLER”: Mamdani Slammed Over Resurfaced Tweets Blaming FBI For Infamous 9/11 Cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network