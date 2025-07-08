Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Even After The Fall Of Assad, Iran Is Not Giving Up On Its Foothold In Syria

FILE - Syria's de facto leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, walks in the presidential palace ahead of his meeting with Walid Ellafi, Libyan minister of state for communication and political affairs, in Damascus, Dec. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)

In an unusual attack last week near Beirut, Lebanon, the IDF eliminated Qassem al-Husseini, a Lebanese operative in the Iranian Quds Force.

Kan News reported on Monday evening that in recent months, Al-Husseini had been directing operations from Lebanon, on behalf of Iran, in southern Syria against Israel, including advancing terror attacks.

Earlier on Monday, Israel announced that for the second time in the last week, IDF forces arrested an Iranian terror cell in southern Syria that was engaged in terror activities against Israel.

According to the Kan report, this indicates that even after the fall of the Assad regime and the establishment of the new government of President Ahmad al-Shara, Iran is still not giving up its foothold in Syria and is even trying to use its neighbor Lebanon to return to the country through the back door.

Meanwhile, the regime in Damascus, which is hostile to Iran, announced on Monday that it had arrested dozens of wanted persons near the Syrian-Iraqi border, including Syrians who were linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

