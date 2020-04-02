Lakewood Posek: Do Not Travel ANYWHERE This Pesach; Not Even In Lakewood





The following is the text of a letter released today by Lakewood’s senior Posek, Hagaon Harav Yaakov Forcheimer Shlita:

Regarding the issur we previously published regarding traveling to family or others over Pesach, many have asked if this applies only to out-of-town travel, or if travel to parents and inlaws who live in Lakewood is permitted.

All travel for any part of Yomtov is prohibited, both to out of town and locally to family here in town, for the first days, for Chol Hamoed or for the last days.

As always, if you have exceptional medical or other emergency circumstances, please speak to your physician and do not act on your own.

Rabbi Yaakov Hacohen Forchheimer

Beth Medrash Govoha

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







