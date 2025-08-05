Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

REVEALED: This Is The Reason For Netanyahu’s Recent Talks With Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (Maxim Shemetov/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is working to de-escalate tensions between the US and Russia—with the knowledge of US President Donald Trump, sources close to Netanyahu told Kan News on Tuesday morning.

According to the report, Netanyahu has been working intensively in recent weeks with Russia in an effort to reduce the current tension between the US and Russia over Putin’s insistence on continuing the war with Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Monday, the second discussion between the two leaders in the past week. However, not all of Netanyahu’s conversations with Putin in recent weeks were reported to the public.

Due to the escalating tension between the two countries, Trump recently ordered the deployment of two US nuclear submarines to the region.

Concurrently, two conversations took place between Netanyahu and Putin.

Two sources in Netanyahu’s circle confirmed that Trump was briefed on the content of the conversations.

