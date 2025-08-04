SCAM RING BUSTED: Kiryas Joel Public Safety and NYS Police Nab Fraudsters in $13.5K Fake Warrant Trap

A well-orchestrated scam attempt took an unexpected turn Monday afternoon in Kiryas Joel, ending with the arrest of two fraudsters thanks to the vigilance of a local resident and the swift response of law enforcement.

At approximately 3:00 PM, Kiryas Joel Public Safety received a call from a local yungerman who reported receiving threatening phone calls from individuals claiming he had an outstanding federal arrest warrant. The scammers offered to “settle” the matter if he paid them $13,500 in cash. To appear cooperative, the yungerman played along—taking photos of himself at the bank and sending proof that he had withdrawn the requested funds.

The scammers then arranged to meet him in a hotel lobby near Kiryas Joel. What they didn’t know was that law enforcement was already closing in. Working together with the New York State Police, Kiryas Joel Public Safety Director Moses Witriol told YWN he helped coordinate a takedown operation. At around 6 :00 PM, the suspects arrived and took the cash—only to be pulled over moments later by troopers and arrested on the spot.

Witriol told YWN that the suspects are likely part of a larger fraud ring, similar to the one involved in a recent case in Williamsburg, where a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. That suspect was arrested with the help of Williamsburg Shomrim and the NYPD (YWN report).

He also noted that this successful takedown was a direct result of public awareness efforts launched by KJ Public Safety, following a separate incident last month in which a Kiryas Joel woman was duped into handing over $12,000 in an elaborate phone scam (YWN report).

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information or who may have been targeted by similar scams to contact the New York State Police at the Monroe Barracks at 845-782-8311. For assistance in Yiddish or general help, community members can also reach out to Kiryas Joel Public Safety at 845-782-5577.

Tips to protect yourself from scams:

Never trust callers who demand secrecy or create urgency.

No legitimate government agency or bank will request payment via cash or gift cards.

Always verify suspicious claims by calling official numbers, not those given by the caller.

Speak to a trusted family member or community organization before taking action.

Hang up and report the call immediately if something feels wrong.

On behalf of the Kiryas Joel community, Witriol expressed his appreciation to the New York State Police for their professionalism and commitment to public safety.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)