A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in Flatbush, Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of 18th Avenue and Ocean Parkway, when the boy who was riding his bike was struck by the vehicle.

Hatzolah as well as EMS responded, and transported the boy to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

His name for Tehillim we are told is Yaakov ben Chava Adina.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)