HEARTBREAKING: Rivers of Tears as More Than 1000 Aveilim Sitting Shiva Post-Pesach





(By: Sandy Eller)

The past few weeks have been heartbreaking, with an unfathomable number of lives tragically cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Over 1,000 aveilim are currently sitting shiva in the greater New York and New Jersey area, their grief further magnified as they mourn their loved ones alone, comfort and solace coming only over the phone because of social distancing requirements that preclude face to face visits.

The number of people sitting shiva this week is unprecedented and Misaskim’s office staff has been stepping up to the plate, working around the clock to input the names and phone numbers of mourners on its website so that people can perform the mitzva of nichum aveilim from afar. Misaskim is only giving out shiva chairs at this time, as per the psak of its daas Torah, Rav Yechezkel Roth shlita.

“We understand how difficult things are now and wish we had the ability to do more for those who are currently sitting shiva,” said Misaskim founder and CEO Rabbi Yanky Meyer. “Klal Yisroel has been devastated by the COVID-19 outbreak and we continue to daven for rachmei shomayim while urging everyone to continue taking every safety precaution to limit the spread of the virus.”

To arrange for shiva chairs or to submit a shiva listing, contact the Misaskim hotline at 718-854-4548. Shiva listings can also be submitted by emailing [email protected]

