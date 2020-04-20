Why Their Mother Passing Away Actually Gave This Family Some Comfort

Sponsored Content





With global news dominated by the coronavirus, it is easy to forget that there are still raw, real stories of family triumph and tragedy happening inside the now locked down city of Bnei Brak. The Teshuva family’s story began long before the appearance of the virus, but has now unfolded in its midst.





Efrat Teshuva was a young mother of 5 children when she was diagnosed with cancer. For the past four years, she has bravely fought the disease in hospitals. At one point she was even forced to do what no mother dares dream of doing: Because she was in the hospital, and her husband was there by her bedside, she was forced to send her children away to live with family. During that time they longed to be together. When she was first diagnosed, her youngest was only a year old.





Last month, Efrat passed away. Though it is an unimaginable tragedy for the kids, there was also a level of comfort: At last, father Meir can return home to their kids and they can live together as a family. In the current situation, however, it is very unclear how they will survive. The entire family is confined to their home, babysitters are not allowed to enter due to health restrictions, and Meir is caught between the desire to work long hours to support them and the need to be with them just after the biggest trauma of their lives.





An emergency fund has been opened to help the Teshuva family. Those close to them hope and pray that readers will take this break from focusing on the virus to help a young father raise his children alone. Right now, it is their only chance at a brighter future.





CLICK HERE TO HELP

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN







