TODAY – FLATBUSH & BORO PARK: Emergency COVID Plasma Initiative





Today, Wednesday, there is an emergency plasma drive in Flatbush and Boro Park. This drive will allow you to join the growing community of COVID-19 survivors who are mobilizing to fight COVID-19.

With the recognition by the medical community that recovered COVID-19 patient blood plasma can save lives, Boro Park Hatzolah, Yachad D’Bobov, Flatbush Hatzolah and Lakewood Bikur Cholim partnering with Mayo Clinic is offering COVID-19 IGG antibody testing for the purpose of identifying candidates eligible to donate plasma in our community.

They will be holding a plasma testing drive Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

If you had COVID-19, consider donating your blood plasma for plasma-derived therapy. You can help save someone’s life.

The plasma kits are provided by the Mayo Clinic, one of the world’s premier medical institutions.

Social distancing rules and traffic control will be strictly enforced by volunteers from Flatbush Shomrim.

This event was a tremendous Kiddush Hashem in Lakewood on Sunday, when 1,000 tests were done in just a few hours notice, and then flown to the Mayo Clinic, and organizers are hoping for a similar Kiddush Hashem.

YOU MUST REGISTER ASAP BY CLICKING HERE – NO WALK-INS WILL BE ALLOWED UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES!

Flatbush

8:00am-4:00pm

Chaim Berlin High School

Flatbush

8:00am-4:00pm

Sephardic Community Center

Boro Park

9:00am-9:00pm

Ateres Golda Hall







