SALUTING OUR HEROES: Thunderbirds, Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to Fly Over NYC In Salute to Frontline Workers





Two of the US military’s elite flight teams will honor essential workers in New York City and nearby cities on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak with a dazzling aerial display.

A formation of US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over New York City and Newark, New Jersey beginning at noon Tuesday for about 35 minutes before moving onto Trenton, New Jersey, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These are among the first of multi-city flyovers by the teams to honor essential workers in what the military is calling, “America Strong.”

“We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19,” said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover, in a statement Sunday.

The formation will feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons and six F/A-18 Hornets.

