Petira of Dr Harvey Hirsch Z”L, Beloved Pediatrician In Lakewood





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Dr Harvey Hirsch Z”L of Lakewood. He was 68 and was Niftar from COVID-19.

Dr Hirsch was a beloved township pediatrician, who worked at CHEMED in Lakewood. He was a real Tzadik who treated his patients with kindness and compassion. He had thousands of patients and was loved by all.

“This is so sad. He was a great man,” said Mark Berkowitz, chief operating officer of the Center for Health Education, Medicine and Dentistry (CHEMED) in Lakewood.

Besides seeing patients all day at CHEMED, Dr Hirsch was always treating patients in his home on Shabbos, anytime of the day or night. It didn’t matter if they were his patients or not, anyone who knocked on his door was treated as if they were his long-time patient.

On CHEMED’s website, his profile says that he had more than “30 years of pediatric practice experience, including 12 years of private practice in Lakewood and 17 years in Manalapan.”

During his time in Manalapan, Dr. Hirsch was awarded the NJ Top Doctor Award 2011 by NJ Monthly Magazine and the NJ Favorite Kids Doctor 2012 by NJ Family Magazine.

His loss is a devastating blow to the Lakewood community.

The levaya was held on Zoom on Tuesday night followed by Kevura.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

