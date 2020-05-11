NYC LOCKDOWN INTO JUNE: DeBlasio Says To Continue Into June





New York City’s lockdown is likely to continue into June, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday at a press briefing.

The state has been under lockdown since March in an attempt to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has said that some regions of the state will be able to reopen beginning May 15, but that likely wouldn’t include hard-hit New York City.

Citywide hospital admissions have declined, along with intensive-care admissions. That shows progress slowing the spread, but state and city measures of virus incidence show it’s “clearly not ready yet,” de Blasio said. “The likelihood right now, is that we’re going into June.”

The lockdown means the city’s pools and beaches will not be available on Memorial Day, which is when they traditionally open.

“June is when we’re potentially going to make changes if we make real progress,” the mayor said. “We have to keep bringing it back to the science and the data.”







