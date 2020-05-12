DRAMA IN MERON: People Break Into Kever of Rashbi, Police Clash With Protesters [VIDEOS]





Dozens of people broke into the Kever of Rashbi in Meron on Lag Baomer afternoon.

As YWN has been reporting, the Kever has been closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and only a small crowd has been allowed to ascend the mountain this Lag Baomer.

According to video footage provided to YWN, a glass window was broken, giving the people access to the inside of the Kever.

Police arrived in heavy force, and the entire area has been shut down to everyone. Footage shows police chasing hundreds of people out of the area.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







