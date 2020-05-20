SUDDEN RESIGNATION: Dr Zev Zelenko Leaving Kiras Joel After 20 Years [VIDEO]





One of the leading physicians in Kiryas Joel, Dr Zev Zelenko, has announced that he is leaving the Village of Kiryas Joel where he has been practicing medicine for nearly two decades.

Zelenko made national headlines recently by promoting Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

YWN began publishing videos of Zelenko in mid March as the COVID-19 pandemic began raging in the United States. Dr Zelenko stated in his videos that he had given the medication to hundreds of patients and was seeing tremendous positive results.

Shortly after the release of his videos, the political leadership released public letters stating that Dr Zelenko was not one of the leading doctors in Kiryas Joel, and was just one of many. No reason for the release of this letter was ever given. Zelenko never backed down and kept releasing videos touting his results with his drug cocktail.

Just this week President Trump stunned the world when he announced that he was taking the medication as a preventive to COVID-19. Trump even mentioned Zelenko (not by name) in a press conference.

The anti-Zelenko PR campaign to tarnish his reputation continued in Kiras Joel which resulted in him releasing a video on Motzei Shabbos which blasted the political leadership of Kiryas Joel by name and listed everything they did to him.

Today’s video came as a shock to his many patients and friends in Kiryas Joel.

