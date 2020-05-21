UNDER INVESTIGATION: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Locate Woman Who Posted Threats Against Jews





The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an unspecified threat that was made indirectly over Facebook regarding summer camps and colonies.

Sheriff’s deputies tracked down the owner of the Facebook page on Tuesday and interviewed her regarding the comments.

“The owner of the Facebook page was repeating remarks made to her by several strangers that she had encountered in public the previous weekend”, said Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

“We are working to identify these individuals, but at this point the comments appear casual and do not indicate any imminent threat. Nevertheless, the Sheriff’s Office takes all threats seriously and investigates them thoroughly”, he said.

Sheriff Mike Schiff asks that all residents of Sullivan County remain vigilant this Memorial Day weekend and report any suspicious activity immediately.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








