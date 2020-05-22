BIDEN GOES VIRAL: “If You Have A Problem Figuring Out If You’re For Me Or Trump You Ain’t Black”





Joe Biden defended his legislative record in an often contentious Friday morning interview with Charlamagne The God, the host of the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” and argued that his presidential campaign was doing enough to reach out to black voters.

At one point, Biden argued that black voters undecided on whether to vote for him or for President Trump “ain’t black.”

