BIDEN GOES VIRAL: “If You Have A Problem Figuring Out If You’re For Me Or Trump You Ain’t Black”

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a caucus night event in Las Vegas. As Biden’s search for a vice presidential running mate heats up, he is facing growing pressure to choose a black woman. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Joe Biden defended his legislative record in an often contentious Friday morning interview with Charlamagne The God, the host of the popular radio show “The Breakfast Club,” and argued that his presidential campaign was doing enough to reach out to black voters.

At one point, Biden argued that black voters undecided on whether to vote for him or for President Trump “ain’t black.”

