BREAKING: Trump Designates All Houses Of Worship As ESSENTIAL, Will Override Governors [VIDEO]





President Trump on Friday announced that new Centers for Disease Control guidance will classify houses of worship as “essential,” as he called on governors to allow them to open “right now” after being closed during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Trump announced the policy for churches, synagogues and mosques, during a short briefing at the White House.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important essential places of faith to open right now–for this weekend,” Trump said. “If they don’t do it I will override the governors.”

“In America, we need more prayer not less,” Trump said.

The announcement comes after Trump has been hearing concerns of faith leaders who are unable to hold Sunday services due to coronavirus restrictions at a time when their parishioners are grappling with the crisis. Families may be grieving the loss of loved ones from the virus and struggling with job loss but unable to seek respite in their places of worship.

"I consider them essential," Trump said earlier Friday of houses of worship of all faiths.








