Trump Says “Schools Should Be Opened ASAP” Following Fox Segment [VIDEO]

FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. On March 12, during the meeting, and on the day he declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency, Trump made a cryptic offhand remark. “I have the right to do a lot of things that people don’t even know about," he said. Trump wasn’t just crowing. Dozens of statutory authorities become available to any president when national emergencies are declared. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Trump tweeted last night that “should be opened ASAP”.

Trump added “Much very good information now available.”

The tweet came minutes after a segment aired by host Steve Hilton on Fox News.

Trump tagged both @FoxNews and host Steve Hilton & mentioned the “very good information available” which likely came directly from that Sunday night show on Fox.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)