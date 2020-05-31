LOOK: The NY Times Once Again Shows Their True Colors





As NYC and the nation is set ablaze by “protestors” looking for “justice” in the murder of George Floyd, a reporter by the name “Eliza Shapiro” decided to tweet the following:

“Just drove through Hasidic Williamsburg. Saw at least 250 people, and not a *single* person was wearing a mask. The Hasidic community in NYC has suffered a horrifying death toll from the virus. I didn’t see any police.”

The reporter then linked to a NY Times article from May 7th headlined “Scrutiny of Social-Distance Policing as 35 of 40 Arrested Are Black”.







