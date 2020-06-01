BREAKING: Trump Threatens To Deploy Military If States Don’t Send In National Guard [VIDEO]





President Trump said during a statement in the Rose Garden on Monday that he is “taking immediate action” and “mobilizing all available federal resources” to stop riots and looting across the country, threatening to deploy the military if states don’t send in the National Guard to protests.

“I have recommended every governor deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to dominate the streets,” the president said during his speech. “We are ending riots and lawlessness, we will end it today.”

Trump said he is dispatching “thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers and military personnel” to stop the rioting.

“I want organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties,” he said.

“We cannot allow the righteous cries of peaceful protesters to be drowned out by an angry mob,” the president added. “The biggest victims of this rioting are peace-loving citizens in our poorest communities.”

(AP)








