Flatbush SHomrim has launched a search for a mising 18-year-old teen.

Soloman Mandalaoui is 18 years old, 5’9 and 170lbs, wearing green sweats, blue hoody and red sneakers.

He was last seen in Flatbush at 12:30PM jogging on Ave S and East 21st Street toward Ocean Parkway.

If seen please call Flatbush Shomrim at 718-338-9797.

