At Least A Dozen Protesters Arrested In Williamsburg [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





The NYPD arrested more than a dozen protesters at Penn Street & Wythe Avenue in the heart of Williamsburgs Hasidoic Community, Thursday night.

There were hundreds of officers in riot gear all over the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, NYPD Commissioner Shea called for calm Thursday at a news conference that opened with a broadside against elected officials and others whom he blamed for stirring up animosity by speaking against police and sharing videos on social media that, presented without context, are seen as evidence of officer misconduct.

“How do we move forward?” Shea said. “I do not know how we will get there. I wish I had all the answers, but I know this much. We cannot reach that place until we end the hateful speech and the law breaking and the unprovoked attacks against police officers and the rhetoric that fuels.”

New York City’s top cop called for calm amid days of protests and unrest across New York City, and also apologized on behalf of the department for the NYPD’s “part in racial bias.”

He said use of force is often justified, but that the NYPD is reviewing about seven instances that may result in discipline. Shea said without a doubt, there will be a couple of officers suspended.

“Before you start commenting on a six second video do a little homework,” Shea said.

But the commissioner continued to apologize for the what he referred to as many other mistakes.

“Sometimes even the best, and the NYPD is the God d*** best police department in this country, but sometimes even the best fall down. So for our part, and the damage to civility, for our part in racial bias, in excessive force, unacceptable behavior, unacceptable language, and many other mistakes… we are human. I am sorry. Are you?”

