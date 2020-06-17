MAILBAG: “ParkBusting” Is A Disgrace To Our Nation





To the YWN staff,

I would like to start off by expressing my appreciation to for your kosher coverage of daily news. It is to my astonishment though that such positive press is being given to Jewish “ParkBusters” and frum elected officials involved in illegally reopening public parks through New York City.

It would be one thing for an overly zealous individual to break the law and destroy public property in an act to champion the cause and plight of the Jewish Community. However, it is quite disturbing to see how our elected officials and representatives are joining him in his acts of vandalism. It is my belief that the purpose of having members of the Jewish Community in government is purely for them to be in a place of influence, thereby being capable of advocating for us in government. What is expected from those individuals is to act on our behalf through respectful dialogue and by means of legislation and good relations. In no way should we be seeing them resorting to destroying public property as a means of getting their point across. In my humble opinion this is a disgrace to the mission that they were entrusted with and a potential danger to the Jewish Community at large.

While I am quite sympathetic to the cause at hand (being that I also have little children who would most definitely benefit from being able to enjoy the parks), nevertheless I don’t believe that these efforts will achieve the desired effect. On the contrary, by deliberately disobeying government orders and through spiting the decisions of local government, all this amounts to is yet another headache and showdown with public officials.

As the “Am Hanivchar” it is incumbent on us to be a “Beacon of light upon the nations”, and to portray ourselves through respectful rhetoric and peaceful interactions. For our very own elected officials to go and make a display like this, it is disgrace to our way and what they were elected to do.

Thanks,

A Concerned Yid

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

