MAILBAG: “ParkBusting” Is A Disgrace To Our Nation

To the YWN staff,
I would like to start off by expressing my appreciation to for your kosher coverage of daily news. It is to my astonishment though that such positive press is being given to Jewish “ParkBusters” and frum elected officials involved in illegally reopening public parks through New York City.
It would be one thing for an overly zealous individual to break the law and destroy public property in an act to champion the cause and plight of the Jewish Community. However, it is quite disturbing to see how our elected officials and representatives are joining him in his acts of vandalism. It is my belief that the purpose of having members of the Jewish Community in government is purely for them to be in a place of influence, thereby being capable of advocating for us in government. What is expected from those individuals is to act on our behalf through respectful dialogue and by means of legislation and good relations. In no way should we be seeing them resorting to destroying public property as a means of getting their point across. In my humble opinion this is a disgrace to the mission that they were entrusted with and a potential danger to the Jewish Community at large.
While I am quite sympathetic to the cause at hand (being that I also have little children who would most definitely benefit from being able to enjoy the parks), nevertheless I don’t believe that these efforts will achieve the desired effect. On the contrary, by deliberately disobeying government orders and through spiting the decisions of local government, all this amounts to is yet another headache and showdown with public officials.
As the “Am Hanivchar” it is incumbent on us to be a “Beacon of light upon the nations”, and to portray ourselves through respectful rhetoric and peaceful interactions. For our very own elected officials to go and make a display like this, it is disgrace to our way and what they were elected to do.
Thanks,
A Concerned Yid
Reminds me of those Jews during ww2 who insisted on following the Nazis orders because דינא דמלכותא דינא….
I agree 100%! I would add also that maybe these laws are for our own good, since there would be nothing near social distancing in a playground. Also, everyone is touching the same equipment. However, saying that is like talkinig to the wall, as I hear that in Boro Park, people are acting like Covid-19 doesn’t exist anymore.
100% agree with the sentiment here – also heard one of the politicians on 1010WINS yesterday – really bad. Question was posed “how do two wrongs make a right?” he had no answer. I am sure they have a cheshbon though and this is calculated. Maybe to bring attention to flatbush/BP? to divert from Williamsburg? If you think the politicians were wrong you should post that opinion for them to see.
100% correct! At least someone has some sense
Here we go again all the sensitive people jump out of the woodworks to complain about the people who actually took matters in their own hands.
Unfortunately This is the only way things get done.
When a yid was killed Friday night in Boro Park about 40 years ago, the Rabonim in BP asked everyone shabbos morning to go protest the 66 pct.
many people showed up, and some caused big disturbances to the police station. It was not left intact. GUESS What it helped.
Unfortunately that’s the ONLY language they understand
You should have listened to the interview with the “park buster” himself, Reb Heshy before taking the time to write this long misinformed letter of yours. He very clearly states that the governer himself has opened parks and the mayor has NO authority to close them. HE is the one disobeying government orders. Reb Heshy has the police behind him now.
And considering that 2 parks close by to the one he broke open ARE open, then it certainly was not at all justified to lock it.
While I sympathize with the concept of modifying laws, not breaking them, I fail to share your intensity of disdain for our politicians. The mayor y”sh has resorted to taking actions that are NOT indicated by the true public health situation, though he cites this as his defense. He is anything but transparent. He has spent his tenure in office throwing a few bones to the Jewish community, while he has behaved as a rabid anti-Semite at every opportunity. His hypocrisy extends well beyond the Jewish community, and he has made NYC into an utter disgrace. It is a valid position to show this hateful bully that we will no longer tolerate his shenanigans.
Mr. Mayor did not make a mistake in his two faced positions here, permitting Floyd protests and supporting them while shuttering shuls and schools. He did so on purpose, with full intention to lend his chizuk to rabid crime and destruction while quashing religious activity. If he erred, I might give him a pass. Perfection is not about to be the norm in government. But there was no error here at all. He willfully committed “malpractice”, abusing his power. He needs to be ousted from office, and he doesn’t deserve any form of support from any New Yorker, kal vachomer from anyone in the Jewish community.
Dear A Concerned Yid: Would you kindly cite, by chapter and section, which laws you claim were violated.
Concerned Yid
Thank you for your heartfelt letter. In general I would agree with you. We need to be a beacon in the darkness. Holding up the rules, even though you may disagree, is a corner stone of our chinuch. What does it teach our children if we tell them to follow the rules but disobey when we want. It’s quite a mixed message.
However….. This is a very difficult situation… The frum community is blatantly being signed out. To weld a park door shut for Jewish parks, but not for non Jewish parks is a serious issue.
Should we teach our children to accept rules and authority even if is used to abuse us?
Where do we draw the line? How to we draw the line?
The Mayor is completely blind to our situation. He’s been asked multiple times and straight out doesn’t see the issue or hypocrisy at all!!
We also need to teach our children to stand up for themselves. Maybe Daas Torah should have been consulted first. Maybe it was. I don’t know. But I do believe it’s not as simple and black and white as you make it seem.
One more point. I don’t think it’s fair to say he is destroying property. He is removing, with no damage to property a chain!!
Look at the difference to others who are removing or damaging property. They destroy gates, buildings, and burn.
If anything, this is how the AM Hanichar is so different!
Peaceful vs Violent. What a kiddush Hashem!
Another concerned (for other reasons) Yid
After YWN’s gaslighting and lying to their readership regarding this issue (as though their was some anti-Semitic conspiracy to only shut down “Jewish” parks), I am pleasantly surprised to see that at least they are willing to post a letter criticizing this disgraceful behavior.
THERE ARE NO LAWS IN NEW YORK CITY. THE MAYOR HIMSELF JOINS MASS RIOTERS AND WANTS TO DISBAND THE POLICE.IF IT’S OK FOR THOUSANDS OF ANARCHISTS TO PROTEST WITH THE MAYOR’S BLESSING, HE CAN’T COMPLAIN ABOUT A FEW CHILDREN IN PARKS.
I would agree with you if the politicians would be doing this to actually help people. but as the saying goes: when do you that a politician is lying ? when he opens his mouth’ their goal is to garner as much support as they can, so no musar will help !
What have you been drinking lately?
They are actually restoring law and order against a lawless mayor on NYC!
אמר רבי יוחנן ענוותנותו של רבי זכריה בן אבקולס החריבה את ביתנו ושרפה את היכלנו והגליתנו מארצנו
You obviously don’t have a clue of the real world.
Pity your kids. Unless you have another agenda and you are sorted but have no feelings about others.
Kol hakovod for those that transpire and advocate for others But not those that just sit comfortably and post criticism of hard working individuals.
The posts show them speaking to the park rangers that were over zealous And we’re acting illegally And as commented only picking on parks the Jews use.
So go make yourself and your wife a coffee then go do something aspiring for others and inspire yourself