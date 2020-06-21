NYPD OFFICER FIRED After Video Appears To Show Using Banned Chokehold [VIDEO]





The NYPD quickly suspended one of its officers without pay Sunday, hours after video circulated appearing to show the officer using a banned chokehold on a man during an arrest in Queens.

The video was taken on a boardwalk near Beach 113th St and Ocean Promenade in Rockaway Beach at 8:45 a.m., according to the Daily News.

Police told the WABC-TV that officers were responding to a report about a man harassing and throwing objects at beachgoers. They said the man threw something at them from a trashcan before resisting arrest.

The New York City Council earlier this month passed legislation that made it a criminal offense for cops to use chokeholds.

The NYPD released the following statement Sunday evening: “We are aware of the video and there is an active use of force investigation underway by the Internal Affairs Bureau. This matter is taken extremely seriously and we expect to have an update this evening as the investigation unfolds.”

Just a few hours later, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea released a statement saying the officer had been suspended without pay following a “swift investigation.”

“Accountability in policing is essential,” Shea said. “After a swift investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, a police officer involved in a disturbing apparent chokehold incident in Queens has been suspended without pay. While a full investigation is still underway, there is no question in my mind that this immediate action is necessary. We are committed to transparency as this process continues.”

The NYPD also released 35-minute long bodycam footage of the altercation.

A protest over the incident was held at the NYPD’s 100th Precinct Sunday evening.

