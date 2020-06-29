DeBlasio Announces Plan To Shift $1 BILLION Away From NYPD, End Solitary Confinement





Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday, presented a plan that would shift $1 billion away from the NYPD – as NYC is reeling from out of control gun violence.

The announcement comes the day before mayor negotiates the final budget details with the City Council.

“Hopefully we can find a way with labor to avert layoffs. It’s not a given,” the mayor said regarding the savings needed in the city budget.

If implemented, layoffs would begin taking effect on October 1.

The mayor said that there will be a $500 million shift in capital funding to youth recreation centers and NYCHA developments.

De Blasio also announced that the city is moving to end solitary confinement in city jails.

Starting immediately, inmates with medical conditions including seizures, asthma, heart, liver, and kidney disease won’t be put in solitary confinement, he said.

“Let’s end solitary confinement altogether,” de Blasio said, adding that the city still has a lot to do to create more safety.

The board of corrections will form a working group charged with finding a path to eliminate punitive segregation in NYC jails.

The group will present recommendations this fall for formal changes to the Board of Correction rules.

(AP)







