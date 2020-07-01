TRAGEDY: Jewish Man R”L Killed In Los Angeles House Fire





A Jewish man was R”L killed in an early-morning fire in Los Angeles.

The LAFD says they they discovered the approximately 60-year-old man while battling a house fire in the 100 block of Vista Street in the Fairfax District just before 3:00AM.

When firefighters arrived, they found the one-room back house, located behind a single-story home, ablaze. It took them about 17 minutes to extinguish the flames. The victim lived alone at this home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Misaskim of Los Angeles was working to ensure proper Kavod Haniftar. The family of the Niftar has been notified of the tragic incident.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

