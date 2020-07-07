NEXT IDIOCY: DeBlasio To Use Defunded NYPD Money To Give People Free Internet





New York City plans to expand broadband access for hundreds of thousands of low-income residents, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

De Blasio said $87 million of the $157 million project will come from the NYPD’s capital budget in what he called the “spirit of redistribution.”

“That digital divide is very, very intense – 1.5 million New Yorkers lack home broadband access. So this is something we have to go at head-on,” he said. “It’s another tale of two cities, it has been for a long time and it’s all, bluntly, about the profit.”

The mayor’s task force on racial inclusion and equity put forth the plan.

(Source: WCBSTV)








