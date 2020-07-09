DESPICABLE: Police Wrestle Chareidi Woman To Ground For Not Properly Wearing a Mask





Since Wednesday, a video illustrating Israeli police officers who violently forced mask compliance on a Chareidi woman whose nose was exposed has been making waves on the Internet.

In the video, four police officers are seen physically trying to move the woman from her place. Bystanders protested the police actions loudly. The officers eventually succeeded at tackling the woman and handcuffing her while she was lying on the ground.

In a statement made by the Police Spokesperson’s Department to the media the Israel Police said: “During police enforcement activities in Jerusalem, officers identified a woman who got off the light rail while not wearing a mask on her face as required. When she noticed the police officers, she tried to evade them and when they detained her for identification, she refused to identify herself while trying to walk away on the railroad tracks.”

The statement continued, “Therefore she was first detained by the policewomen, and despite repeated warnings to cooperate and not to interfere with enforcement, they were forced to arrest her after she refused to be detained and eventually handcuffed her for resisting arrest. Once she was identified and despite her unlawful conduct, it was decided to settle for only issuing her a citation for not wearing the mask and she was released,” the police added.

There have been multiple videos of violent arrests over not-wearing masks properly. Many are claiming that police have been targeting Chareidim more than any other community.

