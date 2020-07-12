Shootings Explode Again In NYC As DeBlasio Launches “Occupy The Corner” While Defunding Police





The out-of-control gun violence continued for the fourth straight weekend in NYC, despite a brainstorm idea that Socialist Mayor DeBlaso implemented to stop the shootings.

According to the NYPD, 15 people were shot in the city in the past 24 hours (until Sunday morning). The NY Post reports that the shootings were more in one day than the whole of the same week last year, sources said.

There have been 43 shootings so far this week – more than triple last year’s tally of 13 for the same period, the Post added.

Meanwhile, DeBlasio launched a pilot program created to combat the rise in shootings, and was there for the kick-off which took place in Harlem on Saturday evening as the City closed out a fourth straight week of increased gun violence.

The “Occupy the Corner” initiative aims to increase police, clergy and community groups known as violence interrupters to mediate disputes. Local leaders and politicians joined Mayor Bill DeBlasio at 143rd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in an effort to combat the violence.

“This is the people taking back your own community, this is the people saying we will solve our own problems,” DeBlasio said Saturday.

DeBlasio is right, the people ARE solving their own problems apparently. By shooting each other.

Police are needed to stop gun violence – nearly all of which is gang and drug related. Not clergy members.

