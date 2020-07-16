Hagaon HaRav Shaul Alter Contracts Corona In the Hospital





Rosh Yeshiva Rabbi Shaul Alter, was hospitalized in Sha’are Tzedek Hospital for a medical procedure and while in the hospital contracted COVID-19. His procedure has been postponed and he is returning home. He will stay at his home until he tests negative for the virus.

A person close to the Rosh Yeshiva said that he was supposed to have a blood test due to having suffered a recent inflammation. The result of the blood test showed that the inflammation is still present. He was summoned for a CT scan in order to determine the size of the inflammation.

According to the source who was quoted by BChadrei Charedim, following the CT scan on Wednesday morning the cause of the inflammation was discovered and Rav Alter was supposed to undergo a surgical procedure to remove it.

While undergoing various tests doctors discovered that the he tested positive for Covid-19. They decided that he would receive an IV line of antibiotics for two days and return home for Shabbos, where he would stay until he received a negative test for Corona. At that point, he would return to the hospital in order to undergo the surgical procedure.

