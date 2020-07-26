CHANGE OF PLANS: Trump Says He Won’t Throw Out First Pitch At Yankee Game

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump throws a baseball on the South Lawn of the White House on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump and former New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera met with youth baseball players to celebrate Opening Day of Major League Baseball. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Trump announced Sunday he wouldn’t be throwing out the opening pitch for the New York Yankees next month as he had planned, citing meetings and other work related to the U.S.’s COVID-19 outbreak.

In a tweet, Trump said that he would plan to throw out the first pitch at a game later in the MLB’s season, which began last week.

“Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season!” he tweeted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)