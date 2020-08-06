ALERT – New York To Crack Down On Speeding With Enforcement Blitz





Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the next week to crack down on speeding across the state. Unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 34 percent of all fatal crashes from January to May this year, compared to 30 percent of fatal crashes during the same period in 2019.

Starting Thursday, the state will increase patrols on its roads and run public service announcements on TV as part of a week-long “enforcement campaign” aimed at cracking down on speeding, he said.

“Speed limits are not a suggestion, they are the law and they save lives,” said Governor Cuomo. “There is no excuse for driving at high speeds – it’s unnecessary and endangers everyone on the road — and I urge New Yorkers to be smart and slow down because it’s not worth risking lives to save a few seconds on your next commute or trip to the store.”

This high-visibility enforcement campaign is supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed. Throughout the enforcement blitz, a “No Excuses” public service announcement will be airing on broadcast and cable networks statewide, highlighting the penalty for speeding. Additionally, the State Department of Transportation will have Variable Message Signs alerting motorists to the dangers of speeding.

Data shows fatal crashes in New York caused by unsafe speed increases during the summer months with the highest totals in June through September. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that in 2018, nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities in the state were caused by speeding, and among those fatalities, 42 percent occurred on local roads — where the posted speed limits were 55 miles per hour or under. Furthermore, in 2018, 36 percent of the speed-related fatal and personal injury crashes occurred between noon and 6 P.M.

According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.

