Muslim Hero Who Saved Jewish Lives at Bondi Beach Chanukah Massacre Branded a “Traitor” in Arab Media

A Syrian-Australian man who risked his life to stop an ISIS-inspired terror massacre at Sydney’s Bondi Beach is now being viciously attacked in Arab media and online forums—denounced as a “traitor” for saving Jewish lives.

Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, a local shop owner and father of two, was shot five times after charging toward a gunman and wrestling away a rifle during Sunday’s attack at the packed beachfront. Fifteen people, including a 10-year-old girl, were murdered in the deadliest mass shooting Australia has seen in three decades. Al Ahmed’s intervention is widely credited with preventing even greater carnage.

But as the rest of the world hailed him as a hero, a darker reaction unfolded elsewhere.

According to an analysis by Israeli watchdog Palestinian Media Watch, the West Bank-based outlet Ramallah News published a report on al Ahmed’s actions that triggered a torrent of hate.

More than three-quarters of over 1,000 comments were hostile, many openly calling for his death.

“I wish the bullet hit your heart,” one commenter wrote.

“May Allah not heal you,” said another.

Others accused al Ahmed of “selling out” for Jews, questioned his faith, labeled him an atheist, or claimed—without evidence—that he acted for money. Some comments alleged the massacre itself was orchestrated by Israel’s Mossad.

Only about 20 percent of commenters defended al Ahmed, praising him for upholding Islam’s core principle of saving innocent life.

The Palestinian Authority issued a general condemnation of the Bondi Beach massacre as an act of “extremism and terrorism,” but notably did not acknowledge that the victims were Jewish or that the attack targeted a religious celebration.

Al Ahmed, speaking from his hospital bed with his left arm bandaged, said he has no regrets.

“I ran to save people’s lives,” he told reporters. “I would do it again.”

More than 43,000 donors have raised over $1.5 million for al Ahmed and his family, a show of solidarity that underscores how widely his bravery has resonated.

