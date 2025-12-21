New Footage: Israeli Who Tried To Stop Sydney Terrorist Is In Critical Condition

In new footage of the Bondi Beach massacre aired by Australian media outlets, Israeli citizen Gefen Bitton was identified running into the line of fire to stop one of the terrorists.

Bitton, 30, who has lived and worked in Australia for the past three years, paid a heavy price for his bravery—he was shot three times and was critically wounded. He is now sedated and ventilated in St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

The dramatic video, aired by Australian media, shows Bitton, wearing a red shirt, running toward terrorist Sajim Akram along with Ahmed Al Ahmed, the Syrian hero, before being shot and falling to the ground.

Ynet reported that Bitton was likely shot by the other terrorist, Naveed, who opened fire from a nearby bridge.

Bitton’s family said in a statement that “after a long day of hiking in the Blue Mountains—one of Gefen’s favorite pastimes— all he wanted to do was celebrate Chanuka. Sitting at the benches in Bondi with a friend, he insisted on staying until the last moment until the Chanuka lighting was completed. Little did he know, this decision would change his life.”

“When the shooting began, Gefen jumped up with his friend and ran, but when his friend looked back just a second later, Gefen had disappeared from sight. Gefen had escaped; he was safe, but when he saw the terrorist, he ran into the line of fire to help. He made the decision to put himself at risk to save the lives of others. As Ahmad al-Ahmad heroically jumped on the terrorist, Gefen ran in alongside to confront the terrorist.”

“There, he was shot, fell to the ground, and was shot again. Gefen put his own life at risk with his selfless actions. He—an unarmed Israeli civilian, living in peace in Australia—made a decision most of us couldn’t even think of. He ran into the face of danger like only a hero does, guided by the values on which he was educated and raised. A true hero that deserves recognition.”

Friend Cay Barr said a GoFundMe had been created for Bitton.

“Not a mere bystander, but an absolute hero who deserves recognition,” Barr said. “He is currently in the ICU, after multiple surgeries and a long way to go. We are praying in the next days he will be stable enough to wake up.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)