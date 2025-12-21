TRAGEDY IN MARINE PARK: Jewish Man Riding Electric Scooter Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle

A tragic accident in Brooklyn’s Marine Park neighborhood claimed the life of a motorized scooter rider on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Fillmore Avenue and East 38th Street just before noon, where the rider was struck by a vehicle. Flatbush Hatzolah rushed to the scene and transported the victim in traumatic arrest to a local hospital.

Despite extensive lifesaving efforts by Hatzolah Paramedics, as well as the hospital, the victim was unfortunately Niftar at the hospital.

Sources tell YWN that the victim was a Russian Jewish man who davened at the Chabad House in Mill Basin. His name has not yet been released, pending full notification of family members.

Chesed Shel Emes and Misaskim are on the scene and are assisting the family and authorities to ensure proper kavod hameis.

