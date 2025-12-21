AG Seeks To Halt Funding For Yeshivos That Serve Overseas Students

Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara has escalated her frenzied battle against Chareidim and the Olam HaTorah, now even spreading her poison to Bnei Torah from abroad.

She is considering halting all funding for yeshivos, even those attended by non-Israelis, to avoid the possibility that any state funds may indirectly benefit Chareidi “draft dodgers,” Kan News reported.

The issue arose as the government was preparing to increase funding for yeshivos serving overseas students. At present, state support for non-citizen yeshiva students—who are not obligated to enlist—stands at 85% of the funding provided for Israeli students. The proposed move would raise that level to full parity, or close to it (around 95%), amounting to an increase of millions of shekels annually.

Baharav-Miara, however, claims to be “concerned” that even after funding for draft-eligible students has been halted, money allocated to yeshivos for non-draft-eligible talmidim could still be diverted to support draft dodgers.

She sent a letter to the Education Ministry warning that increasing funding for yeshivos that serve “draft dodgers” and non-draft dodgers—without strict oversight—is “illegal.”

The letter states that such a move cannot be approved unless there is a clear and verifiable separation in yeshiva accounting, specifying how much state funding is allocated to overseas students and how much to Israeli students who are legally obligated to enlist.

In a recent letter that Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs sent to Baharav-Miara, he stated that according to this interpretation, she will soon halt all welfare and health budgets for the entire Chareidi sector, because perhaps someone who learns Torah might receive an aspirin from someone who doesn’t learn Torah.

