TRUMP UNLOADS: Calls Kamala Harris “Mad Woman”, Blasts AOC, Calls left “Crazy”





President Trump blasted Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo.

On Kamela Harris Trump said “And now, you have — a sort of — a mad woman, I call her, because she was so angry and — such hatred with Justice Kavanaugh. I mean, I’ve never seen anything like it. She was the angriest of the group and they were all angry. … These are seriously ill people.”

On AOC Trump said “AOC was a poor student. I mean, I won’t say where she went to school, it doesn’t matter. This is not even a smart person other than she’s got a good line of stuff. I mean, she goes out and she yaps.”

On Pelosi trump said: “I believe we’re going to take back the House because Nancy Pelosi is stone cold crazy.”







