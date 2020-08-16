WATCH: Jared Kushner Has “No Fear” Sending His Kids Back To School





Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and a White House senior adviser, said he has “no fear” about sending his own children back to school for in-person learning for the upcoming academic year, even as the coronavirus has forced students and staff in some school districts already back in session into quarantine.

“This virus impacts people in different ways,” Kushner said in an interview with “Face the Nation.” “We know a lot more now than we did, and assuming — our school is not opening up five days a week, I wish they were — but we absolutely will be sending our kids back to school, and I have no fear in doing so.”

Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, send their children to a Jewish day school in Washington, according to the New York Times. A fall 2020 reopening plan from the school released in early August said it will be beginning the school year with an off-campus and outdoor model, in which students in grades 1 through 8 will primarily use distance learning for academic instruction, with “regular in-person opportunities for outdoor education and community building.”

(Source: CBS)








